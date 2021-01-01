Welcome to the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Born from a passion for wildlife, and decades of experience living & working in East Africa, The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards began its life modestly in 2015 as a photographic competition.

Since then, steered by its founders, Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE and Tom Sullam, it has grown into a globally renowned competition seen by millions of people every year, and always with wildlife conservation at its heart.

The free competition, open to wildlife photography experts and novices, celebrates the hilarity of our natural world and highlights what we need to do to protect it. From a surprised otter to a swearing turtle, Comedy Wildlife’s photographs transcend cultures and ages to bring a smile to everyone’s face.

You can find out more about our competition, our mission and our conservation efforts on our website. The 2021 Comedy Wildlife Finalists Just Announced!!!

We are delighted to reveal the top shortlist of the 2021 Awards and there are some beauties! There's a giggling seal, a giraffe riding monkey, a laughing snake and quite a lot of impressive dance moves from various entries. Even the humble but hilarious pigeon is honoured this year. Isn't WILDLIFE amazing?!

If you want to see the full collection and be part of the judging process, our Affinity Photo People's Choice Award is now open to the public, giving you the chance to vote for your favourite image and you might win an iPad, thanks to our amazing competition partners at Affinity Photo. Closing date for voting is 12th October.

Other exciting bits of news: September 18-21: The 2021 Finalists will be exhibited for the first time ever at The Photography Show NEC, Birmingham, UK. Come and see them and hear competition co-founder Tom Sullam give a talk on how it all started!

October 22nd: The 2021 Winners announced.

The 2021 Competition is now closed for entries.